County’s receives over $2.72 million in Payment in Lieu of Taxes money

Montrose County received more than $2.72 million in Payment in Lieu of Taxes money, which can be used for the county’s general fund.
Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILT, is money paid to counties with federal public lands, for which counties cannot collect property taxes.
Payments are made under a formula based on population, revenue-sharing payments and the amount of federal land within a given county. Montrose County contains 980,482 acres of eligible federal public lands.
The local disbursement was part of $514.7 million in PILT funding that went to more than 1,900 local governments for 2020.
PILT money is paid to counties in addition to other federal payments to state, such as oil and gas leasing, livestock grazing and timber sales.
