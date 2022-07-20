Soon, scores of people will stream through Friendship Hall and the rest of the Montrose County Fairgrounds for “Country Roots, Dirty Boots” — the annual county fair.
Maybe you’ve taken a gander or two at the showmanship in the arena and the livestock, diligently raised by 4-H youth who are learning the trade. Or seen so many beautiful (or tasty!) things on display in the exhibit hall.
If you’ve any kind of creative bent at all, don’t sell yourself short — the open show has multiple divisions and is a highlight of the whole event. Community members, not just 4-H kids, can show off everything from their flowers and produce to baked goods, quilts, photography — heck, even rock-painting.
What matters is this: you made it, and the county encourages you to showcase it to see how it stacks up. Even participants who don’t go home with a ribbon and bragging rights have helped stitch up the fabric of the community.
“Open show is a great way for our community members to participate in fair and rodeo. You don’t have to be a livestock participant. … it’s a great chance,” Montrose County Media Relations Manager Katie Yergensen said.
The fair opens to the public starting at 7 a.m. Monday, July 25. Different drop-off dates and times apply to each open division category, but according to the fair schedule book, they are, in general, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. July 25, at the Event Center (San Juan Bypass and South Seventh Street, at the opposite end of fairgrounds complex from Friendship Hall).
The per-entry cost is $1. Exhibits must be entered in the name of the person who created art/art show items and the maker/producer of crops and floriculture. Crop exhibits should list the producer’s name. Each entrant will receive one exhibitor number, which is to be used on all of that person’s open entries.
The open divisions are below. (For detailed rules, requirements, hints and sub-categories, including age divisions, visit https://tinyurl.com/mocofairbook)
• Floriculture, to be entered Tuesday, July 26, 7 – 9 a.m.; judging is at 9:30 a.m. Exhibits remain in place until July 31.
• Open Field and Horticulture Crops, to be entered 7 – 9 a.m., July 26, at the Event Center. Judging at 9:30 a.m. This category includes fruits, herbs, vegetables and agriculture crops.
• Living Arts, including Clothing Construction, Quilting, Crocheting, Knitting, Other Fiber Arts and Crafts (each with multiple sub-categories).
• Food, including Baked Goods, with multiple sub-categories.
• Food Preservation. (Think of jelly, honey, pickles, canned goods, jerky, etc.)
• Homemade Wines and Beer.
• Art Show: Amateur and Advanced divisions for acrylics, oils, drawings, photographs, watercolors, pastels, mixed-media.
• Wood Craft (including Alpine Lumber Birdhouse Contest and categories for carving, lathe-turning, sculpture, furniture, toys, games, jewelry and more).
• Wild Horse/Mustang Program (already underway with trainers having reported this week to the program leader).
“If we don’t have a category, we can find a place for it somewhere; it’s something you’ve made,” said Yergensen, who is a champion pie-baker herself.
“These classes (divisions) don’t always fill up, but they include a wide variety. It’s a fun experience. It’s neat to showcase the talents of our community.”
The categories listed above are for open show divisions and do not include all competitions at the fair and rodeo. You are again encouraged to view the fair book at https://tinyurl.com/mocofairbook.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.