Individuals who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in Phases 1A, 1B, 1B2 or 1B3 are reminded to sign up for a first dose of Moderna’s vaccine.
A clinic for these eligible individuals will be held Wednesday and Thursday.
Make an appointment at montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination/. These are on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who need assistance making an appointment, or who need a booster shot, should contact the hotline at 970-252-4545, option 1.
Visit the above web link for an explanation of eligibility phases. The above-listed phases broadly include highest risk health care workers and individuals (1A); people 70 and older, moderate-risk health care workers and first responders (1B.1); people 65 - 69, pre-K-12 educators and child care workers in licensed child care programs and select members of the state Executive and Judicial branches (1B.2); people 60 and older; frontline essential workers in grocery or agriculture and people 16 - 59 with two or more high-risk conditions (1B.3).
Those who are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine should not sign up.
Vaccine availability depends on state supplies and is subject to change.
The montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination/ link also has a list of other vaccine providers in Montrose County.
As of March 5, there were 3,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 67 were active.
The death toll remained at 52.
Of 37,106 tests conducted, 33,580 were negative.
People should continue wearing face coverings in public places and maintaining social distance, even if they have been vaccinated.
