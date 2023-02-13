Coveted honor for Lazy JB Angus: Creamers named Herdsmen of the Year

The 2023 American Angus Association Herdsman of the Year was announced January 6 at the Angus Foundation’s 150 Years of Angus Celebration at Cattlemen’s Congress. Pictured are Kelsey Theis, 2023 Miss American Angus, and Jeff and Kathi Creamer of Lazy JB Angus, Herdsman of the Year winners, at the 2023 National Western Stock Show. (Courtesy photo/American Angus Association)

Jeff and Kathi Creamer of Lazy JB Angus in Montrose recently received prestigious acknowledgement for nearly 40 years of hard work. Their cumulative management experience, industry knowledge and dedication to the Angus breed earned them recognition as 2023 Angus Herdsmen of the Year.

Since 1984, the Creamers have assisted Kathi’s family’s operation, Lazy JB Angus, which they now own and operate after taking over the reins in 1999. The couple, alongside their adult children, manages more than 300 registered Angus cows, with roles including everything from breeding, feeding, marketing, daily show cattle care, secretarial work, irrigation, harvesting hay and anything else that needs to be done on the ranch.



