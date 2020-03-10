A woman in her 40s from Gunnison County has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus-19 (COVID-19), according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The CDPHE’s laboratory on Tuesday identified three presumptive positive cases for COVID-19, based on testing overnight. The Gunnison County resident was one of the five, as were a man in his 30s from Eagle County, a man in his 50s from Arapahoe County, a female Denver teenager and a man from Jefferson County in his 50s.
The new presumptive positives bring the state’s known total to 15 cases of the virus, plus (as of Monday) one indeterminate case.
A presumptive positive is one that has been detected by the CDPHE’s lab, but which is awaiting official confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coronavirus-19 is a new strain of coronavirus (a family of viruses that includes the common cold) not previously seen in humans. It is linked to upper respiratory illness, the symptoms of which can include fever, cough and, especially, shortness of breath. Symptoms usually present within two and 14 days of exposure.
Cases range from very mild, to severe, to fatal. Coronavirus-19 had killed about 30 U.S. residents as of Tuesday and more than 4,000 worldwide, according to published reports, although the available information changes quickly as more cases are confirmed.
Most COVID-19 cases are mild. Older people and those with severe health conditions, such as lung disease or diabetes, appear to be at a higher risk of a serious COVID-19 illness, the CDC said.
At present, the immediate risk of exposure to the virus is thought to be low for most people.
People in places where there is ongoing community spread are at elevated risk of exposure, as are health care workers taking care of COVID-19 patients, those who come into close contact with those afflicted and travelers coming back from areas where community spread is occurring.
The CDC reminds the public that the situation is rapidly evolving, which can change the agency’s risk assessment. The agency in literature said it does expect that at some point, widespread transmission of COVID-19 is likely.
The CDPHE says people with symptoms should call a medical care provider, clinic or hospital to determine whether testing is necessary and how to obtain care and testing.
To be tested, people need to meet one of three criteria:
1. Fever or signs of lower respiratory illness and having had close contact with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset;
2. Fever or signs of lower respiratory illness and a history of travel to areas with ongoing community transmission within 14 days of symptom onset;
3. Severe acute lower respiratory illness (such as pneumonia) requiring hospitalization, without alternative explanatory diagnoses, and no source of exposure has been identified.
Those with symptoms, who have not been tested, should stay home and do what they can to prevent spreading COVID-19. Stay in separate rooms to extent possible; at minimum, try to stay 6 feet from others. Cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently and clean high-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs, faucets and handles, with regular cleaners every day.
Everyone should practice good hand washing and hygiene, regardless illness.
The CDPHE says although it is normal to be worried upon hearing about a disease outbreak, the public should not direct fear and anger toward those who are ill, and should also consider whether their conduct serves to make people safer, or if it creates more fear and harm.
“The risk of COVID-19 is not at all concerned with race, ethnicity or nationality. Blaming others will not help fight the illness. Seeking and sharing accurate information will,” the CDPHE said.
You can call the state’s helpline for COVID-19 for general information at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911, or email cohelp@rmpdc.org.
You can also visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus for fact sheets, recommendation, testing and resources.
