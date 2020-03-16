The City of Montrose on Monday afternoon implemented a Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency, effective immediately. After announcing the intention to declare the emergency this past Saturday, the city met with other organizations to decide the adjustments that must be made in order to ensure health and safety in the community, in light of coronavirus-19 (COVID-19) in the state.
“We are making this declaration only after careful deliberation and planning over the past several days by a team of dedicated and caring professionals here at the city and after detailed consultation with our partner agencies here and across the state,” said City Manager Bill Bell.
Beginning Tuesday and effective through the duration of the COVID-19 emergency declaration, city restrictions and closures will be in place:
• City Hall and Municipal Court will be operating with limited access out of the Visitor Center at 107 S. Cascade Ave during normal business hours.
• The Visitor Center, Animal Shelter, Public Works Shop, and Pavilion Events Center will close to public access.
• The Police Department will remain open with limited access and officers will be on duty and responding to calls.
• City Council will meet as scheduled unless otherwise posted. Meetings are open to the public via virtual participation only and citizens may watch all City Council meetings via live stream at www.cityofmontrose.org/civicmedia, on Channel 191 or on Elevate Channel 970. Anyone wishing to provide public comment during the meeting may call the City Clerk directly at 970.240.1404 or email to: cityclerk@cityofmontrose.org.
• City parks will remain open, but all public restrooms are closed for the duration of the emergency declaration.
• The City Clerk's office will operate through email (cityclerk@cityofmontrose.org) and phone (970.240.1430) moving forward.
• The Black Canyon Golf Course will remain open, but with some changes in business operations to increase player and staff safety.
• The city's public meeting spaces, including the Montrose Pavilion, Centennial Room, and Lions Clubhouse are closed.
• Park shelter reservations are on hold.
City Council will reconvene in a week to discuss whether to extend the emergency declaration.
Bell indicated the city found an effective way to encourage social distancing while avoiding the disruption of operations in the county.
“I think that as of right now we are trying to continue our normal business operations for the community,” Bell said. “We think we’ve come up with a way that will have minimal impact on our customers.”
On Tuesday morning, the city will shut down the main entrance to city hall. The visitor center will have three different work stations so people, through a glass frame, will be able to communicate with staff personnel to keep city operations intact.
Mayor Dave Bowman issued a statement at the time of the emergency declaration:
“It’s a new day in America and in Montrose. As we navigate the uncharted waters of this new challenge, please know the health and safety of all who live and pass through Montrose is our top priority,” Bowman said.
“Community leaders at every level in Montrose are diligently and cooperatively working together to seamlessly deal with this intense situation. Please heed the advice of our scientists, medical professionals, and community leaders so we will overcome this unprecedented challenge as soon as possible.”
As the city continues in its Tier 3 phase, social distancing is an important focus for the city as events are cancelled or postponed in and around Montrose county. The city strongly urges anyone who does not need to conduct business in person with the city to use email, phone, or other forms of web-based communication.
“We’re trying to do as much business as possible,” Bell said. “And we’re trying to encourage the use of social distancing, Google Hangouts. We’re going to err on the side of public safety.”
In terms of nonprofits and community partners, the city will work with those groups to help residents in need.
The city is working closely with Montrose County Public Health and state and federal agencies to determine future steps in the event the disease reaches the county. For now, a day-by-day approach is best, Bell notes.
“We’re just taking it day-by-day for now,” Bell said. “When we see a confirmed case in Montrose, we will, as a team, both city and county, talk about progressing.”
Monday evening, Gov. Jared Polis ordered the shutdown of restaurants, bars, gyms, and casinos in Colorado for 30 days.
"We will give them one day or so for people to transition to take-out only and delivery only," Bell said.
