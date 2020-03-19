As precautions against coronavirus-19 grow, entertainment entities and public lands agencies are announcing their own steps to reduce risk.
• The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) is postponing their concerts in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The March 29 chorus concert, “Heaven and Bluegrass,” and the April 26 orchestra concert, “Salutes and Tributes: From Popular to Patriotic'' will not take place on their original dates.
The VSA board president Hartland Clubb Jr. released a statement regarding the announcement:
““While our volunteer musicians would certainly rather perform these concerts for our loyal audiences and our generous supporters and sponsors, postponing is the right thing to do for now,” Clubb said.
The VSA is working to reassess the situation and will meet in early April to determine whether the events can be rescheduled or must be canceled.
The VSA is asking ticket holders to wait into April to see if the season 49 concerts are rescheduled. If the reschedule occurs, tickets for the March and April performances will be accepted for the new performance dates. Account credit toward tickets in 2020-2021 is also an option for those who purchased tickets.
VSA also asks supporters to consider donating to the group due to the unprecedented situation. If the season is canceled, the VSA asks that symphony enthusiasts consider unused tickets as a donation and/or offer a donation to support them through this time as they prepare to plan for their 50th season.
Sue Frank, president of TEI Rock Drills, issued her own statement:
“The VSA has been a proud cultural institution on the Western Slopefor 49 years. The benefits of having a symphony orchestra in our midst are numerous and important, as a vibrant arts community improves the quality of life of our employees and communities.”
Ken Holyfield, owner of Go Big Banners, shared Frank’s sentiments: “We’re happy to do
what we can to help make the music possible, even if we have to wait a while to hear it.”
• The Magic Circle Theatre has cancelled the March 20 and 21 performances of The Sunshine Boys and will release further updates as they become available. The decision was made in compliance with a state directive to postpone all events and gatherings of 50 or more people.
The Magic Circle Players have some expectation of being able to complete the season, however, scheduling adjustments are anticipated.
Ticket sales are suspended until April, at which time, the theatre board will be more able to determine how to proceed. The box office is closed through March 30.
Drama Camp registration will be postponed — registration forms will be available April 13 online at magiccircleplayers.com and at the theatre.
• Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area are modifying operations.
As of March 17, 2020, the South Rim Visitor Center at Black Canyon and Elk Creek Visitor Center at Curecanti are closed until further notice. Visit nps.gov/blca and nps.gov/cure to learn more about the many recreational and educational opportunities available.
The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
• The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests are asking all visitors to self-assess using the following USDA provided questions:
• Have you, someone living in your household, someone with you, someone you have been in close or frequent contact with, or someone you are caring for been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had any contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19?
• In the last 14 days, have you, someone living in your household, or someone with you have been in close or frequent contact with, or someone you are caring for returned from, or made a travel connection through a CDC Level 2 or Level 3 country or State Department Level 3 or Level 4 country, for example, China, Korea, Japan, the European Union, Iran?
• Do you currently have, or have you had within the last 24 hours, any cold or flu symptoms, including a fever greater than 100.4, shortness of breath, body aches and coughing?
If the answer to all of these questions is no, please call the most appropriate number below for assistance in obtaining entrance to one of the GMUG’s office. This may include setting up an appointment to enhance social distancing and minimize the number of visitors in our office at one time.
• Forest Supervisor’s Office, 970-874-6600
• Grand Valley Ranger District, 970-242-8211
• Ouray Ranger District, 970-240-5300
• Gunnison Ranger District, Gunnison, 970-641-0471
• Norwood Ranger District, 970-327-4261
• Paonia Ranger District, 970-527-4131
If any of the answers to the questions is yes, call the appropriate number to see whether needs can be accommodated through other means besides face-to-face.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.