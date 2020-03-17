After Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mandate for the closure of restaurants, bars, theaters, and casinos to stem the spread of coronavirus, businesses have scrambled to get everything in order. The trickle-down effect is massive as hourly workers and the businesses themselves are expected to take a financial hit from the shutdown.
“We’re definitely going to take a hit over the next few days,” Evan Dodge said. “We’re really hoping over the next few days we’ll know the right system or the right approach.”
Dodge, who works in marketing at The Stone House, noted the business acted immediately after hearing Polis’s announcement and transitioned to take-out and delivery only right away. They are working to assess everyone’s needs as they work through their menu and look over the business to get their systems in place.
Teri Alexander, one of the owners of Pahgre's in Montrose, saw a different sight than she’s used to on Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s completely empty,” Alexander said. “No one is in here. It’s pretty unnerving but we’ll get through it.”
The empty lobby wasn’t going to diminish Alexander’s spirit, however.
“Business is going to suffer, there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it,” Alexander said. “But we’re going to do what’s best for our country and what's best for our employees.”
Beyond the business, the trickle effect impacts hourly workers, who are at risk of losing their hours or even their jobs if the business suffers.
“I have some outstanding employees who should keep their jobs,” Alexander said. “They are outstanding people, and I want to make sure I can keep them.”
Although Paghre’s is take-out only at the moment, the team is looking into a delivery system, but Alexander made sure to note that nothing is set in stone. For now, her focus is on helping her employees and working their best to serve the public. She offered some perspective on what’s also lost during this pandemic.
“My biggest concern is my employees. And dining out is entertainment. People enjoy it. It’s enjoyable to go out.
“No one wants to eat their own cooking over the next 30 days,” Alexander said with a laugh.
The Stone House is assessing their current plan as they hope to distribute hours like business as usual to their employees.
“That’s why it’s important for us to ramp up since we can’t distribute hours as we can,” Dodge said. “We need to ramp up delivery and take-out and get back up to speed so people don’t miss hours.”
Colorado Boy, one of Montrose’s most popular spots, anticipated the shutdown and prepared this past weekend.
“We actually got ahead of the game and we closed out the restaurant and started the to-go system before [Gov. Polis] made the announcement,” owner Jenny McClellan said.
McLellan’s preparation also coincided with some tough decisions the restaurant had to make in the wake of COVID-19.
“We had to lay off a lot of people,” McLellan said. “We had to lay off some of the cooks. It was a very difficult day [Monday]. We’re a very close-knit crew. We’re like family. We’re going to do everything we can to keep things afloat.”
To keep precautions in place, Colorado Boy is sanitizing their counters constantly, taking tables out, and practicing safe distance inside the restaurant. It’s an effort to keep employees and customers safe. Customers can still place their orders as the restaurant gears towards specials for beer and pizza while offering customers large pizzas for the price of a small.
McClellan, who’s been in the business for over 40 years, has never seen anything quite like the times the country is currently experiencing.
“Nothing has ever been anything close to what this is. The worst part is not knowing what’s going to happen. But the focus is on keeping the community safe and my employees safe.”
Some restaurants may do fairly well over the next 30 days, but others will struggle, and that’s not lost on McLellan as she hopes the state and the federal government step up to help those who find themselves unemployed.
“My heart goes out to the other restaurants,” she said. “Making this transition was not as difficult as it will be for some of the other restaurants. I’m sure they’re going to have some huge struggles to get things in place.”
The Lobby Grille will halt service to the outside public starting Wednesday. Patients and staff may still order online, and with the new order Montrose Memorial Hospital implemented (one visitor per patient and those individuals must be checked before entry) those visitors may order as well.
It will be a different look for the Lobby Grille, which has become a go-to spot for the public.
“I think it will affect the lobby grille,” Leann Tobin, community engagement senior director at MMH, said. “We do have a lot of people who come here. Were relocating staff that might need it. We're just doing what we can to keep people busy. If and when we do get a positive, we’ll need all these staff members to pitch in and care for patients.”
Another popular spot, Horsefly Brewery, announced on Facebook its switch to to-go orders only.
“We are open for to-go orders only, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., however only a certain amount of people can be in one place at one time, so we will be bringing orders out to you. Please call ahead and let us know when you’re almost to Horsefly and we’ll meet you outside.
We will also have growlers and cans available, but we cannot deliver beer, pick-up only.”
2 Rascals Brewing will operate with take-out only, beer to-go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
“The economy can’t sustain people not working,” 2 Rascals owner Daniel Leonardi said.
When asked about the business and its ability to stay afloat, Leonardi was unsure of the future.
“It’s concerning for sure,” he said. “I honestly have no idea.. I really don’t know.”
If there is one silver lining in this unusual time, many seem to have their spirit and positive outlook intact.
“We’re going to persevere,” Alexander said.
Late Tuesday night, Polis sent a letter to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for federal funding to provide relief for small businesses in Colorado.
“Colorado’s small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and are woven into the fabric of our way of life. As a person who came to government from the private sector, I understand the challenges and hurdles entrepreneurs and small business owners face. We will get through this together and I urge the federal government to quickly approve our loan application so we can provide relief to the state’s small business community during this global pandemic,” Polis said.
At the moment, Montrose county is not included in the list Polis provided.
The State of Colorado has launched a new website with information about testing results, total positive results, positive cases by county, patient outcome, and more. To stay up to date, visit covid19.colorado.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.