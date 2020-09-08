Safe2Tell tip volume decreased last month when compared to August 2019, according to the monthly report released Tuesday.
For the 2020-2021 school year that began in August, Safe2Tell received 716 tips, a 52% decrease in monthly tip volume compared to the same month last year likely due to delayed school openings and distance learning practices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Colorado families as we begin the school year,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser.
“We know that distance learning and in-person learning both come with unique challenges, but by working together we can help keep our students safe. Whether kids are studying from home or within a school, Safe2Tell will continue be available to students, parents, and community members to report their school-related safety concerns.”
Suicide threats (146), cyberbullying (56), and misuse (54), were the top categories of tips reported to the program in August. Many of the misuse tips were related to COVID-19 concerns, which should be reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
False tips remain at 2.5% of all tips submitted to Safe2Tell. False tips are those that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure, or bully another person.
Essi Ellis, director of Safe2Tell, encouraged community members to continue to use Safe2Tell to report their safety concerns as the school year begins.
“During the first month of the school year, many students are studying at home or experiencing a hybrid form of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ellis. “While fewer students are attending school in person compared to previous years, we want to remind students that Safe2Tell will continue to be an available resource for reporting safety concerns, even from home.”
In August, anonymous tips from students and other individuals successfully helped protect students’ safety. For example:
• Safe2Tell received a tip about a party that involved alcohol. Officers responded to the party’s location and notified parents to pick up their children.
• Safe2Tell received a tip about cyberbullying. The school administration talked with the involved parties and related social media accounts were closed.
The following is an example of misuse of the Safe2Tell program:
• Safe2Tell received a tip regarding an event that could possibly lead to the spread of COVID-19. The tipster was referred to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to report their concern.
Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own, and others’, safety. Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor mental health counseling service provider; it is a conduit of information for distributing anonymous tips to local law enforcement and school officials, according to state law.
To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Lawrence Pacheco is the director of communications for the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
