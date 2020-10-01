COVID-19 testing relocation postponed

Plans to relocate COVID-19 testing to the Montrose County Event Center have been postponed due to a technical issue. The move, which was going to take place Oct. 5, will take place later in the month.
COVID-19 testing for symptomatic people is taking place at Montrose Memorial Hospital’s designated drive-thru location at 800 S. Third St. This will continue to be the testing site until the relocation takes place later in October. The eventual relocation will allow for sample collection during months associated with harsh weather conditions.
Times and days for COVID testing will not change with the move: Individuals needing a COVID test can receive their test Monday-Saturday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Testing will only be done during this timeframe. Participants must have a provider’s order for the test.
The testing site continues to serve nasopharyngeal swab COVID tests for patients who are symptomatic or receiving an elective procedure. There is no charge for the nasopharyngeal swab at this time due to the current state-supported lab process. Testing will maintain a convenient drive-thru format. Those being tested need to follow signage, remain in their vehicle and enter the building off the southeast end.
Individuals who do not have a provider’s order — or who need a test for travel or personal reasons — should contact their provider to receive a provider’s order, or call Delta Public Health’s testing site at 970-874-2165. Tests may be available at this Delta site depending on availability and $100 fee. Delta County Health Department will not bill your insurance.
