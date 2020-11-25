If Garey Martinez has anything to say about it, no one is going hungry Thanksgiving Day, despite the challenges COVID has presented for his charity and other nonprofits that aid homeless and needy people.
Instead, the founder of Shepherd’s Hand and board member for the Montrose Lighthouse emergency overnight shelter is getting creative, as is Haven House Transitional Living Center in Olathe.
The population Martinez serves ordinarily gets a meal at the Montrose Community Dinners Thanksgiving meal, which this year is limited to delivery or carry-away only.
“Most of our clients don’t have a place they can deliver to,” Martinez said, explaining the Shepherd’s Hand food trailer will be open Thanksgiving Day for breakfast, from 8 – 9 a.m., and lunch, from 11 a.m. – noon. The food trailer is parked in a small courtyard area behind the United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave.
“We’re going to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal there for lunch on Thanksgiving Day,” Martinez said.
“There are a lot of people who are homeless, who don’t want to be homeless and maybe they’re by themselves right now. It will give them a little connection with the reality they remember from earlier, better times,” he said of the way the meal might feed souls as well as bodies.
Montrose Community Dinners will hand out meals at Friendship Hall (1001 N. Second St.; follow the designated route) for pick-up, as well as deliver them. Meal delivery required reservations prior to today, but anyone can come by Friendship Hall to pick up meals.
Martinez said the people he serves can, of course, go to Friendship Hall to pick up a to-go meal. “But they’re also welcome to come eat their meal with us at the trailer,” he said.
At Haven House, program participants won’t miss out on Thanksgiving, either, executive director Rose Verheul said.
Haven House helps families transition out of homelessness by providing housing for a set period, plus individualized services specific to each family’s needs, as well as educational programs for children.
“We’re going to have a full meal for all the families. They will be cooking it,” Verheul said.
The turkeys come courtesy of Life Church; side dishes are by potluck. Haven House could use monetary donations to help purchase items for the meal; it is unable to accept homemade food because of the novel coronavirus.
“We’re planning on a fun-filled day,” Verheul said — a day that is designed to foster a sense of normalcy despite the obvious changes wrought by the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, we’re not letting any families go out, due to COVID,” Verheul said.
“Right now, we are in high restriction. Nobody is really leaving. We are only doing essential shopping right now. All our kids are doing remote learning. The only other people leaving are essential workers,” she added.
Safety precautions require the residents who work off site to go immediately to their rooms upon returning to Haven House, to shower and change clothing before heading into any common areas.
“Everything is complicated now because of COVID, and it’s fluid, too,” Haven House co-founder Larry Fredericksen said. “You never know what might come along and require us to change our plans.”
Shepherd’s Hand is also maintaining all recommended COVID precautions for its Thanksgiving Day meals, as is the Lighthouse overnight shelter, where the evening meal will also be Thanksgiving fare.
Social distancing is required, as is mask-use, except when actually eating, and Shepherd’s Hand will provide a mask to diners without one. Plenty of hand sanitizer will be available and proper cleaning will be done. The food trailer is properly licensed to serve food.
“We have to operate like a restaurant. We are a restaurant, the only difference is, we give it away free,” Martinez said. “That’s the only difference.”
The Lighthouse still must limit the number of overnight guests it can serve, because of social distancing requirements. Volunteers will collect those who need a bed for the night at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving, the same as every other night. The intake site is 505 S. Second St.; beds are provided on a first-come, first served basis. Martinez will provide an evening meal to guests, as always.
“We have been blessed like you won’t believe. We have lots of food; turkey and ham,” he said.
One thing the pandemic has not changed? Local generosity.
Martinez can purchase food for pennies on the dollar through Food Bank of the Rockies and he provides commodities to other nonprofits and churches. The number of food boxes he has recently provided to churches, for their congregants, highlights both local need and that the community has hidden hunger: one church needed 120 boxes and another, 50, per Martinez.
“God’s been good to us,” he said. “The food is available for Thanksgiving; nobody should go hungry. All they have to do is come ask and we’ll give them all they want.”
Haven House is also buoyed by others and not just for Thanksgiving, but Christmas too.
Multiple organizations, such as the Colorado State Patrol, and individuals have stepped up to help Haven House replace donated Christmas items and other goods that were stored off-site in a storage facility that burned down in October.
State patrol dispatcher Sharon Million launched a donation drive to benefit Haven House; she said her parents inspired her.
“They worked hard and always helped anyone they could no matter what the situation was. They always went above and beyond. They were, and are still, a true inspiration to me to help others,” she said.
“We are so thankful for our community,” Verheul said. “The whole entire community has really come together for Haven House and trying to make a wonderful Christmas. Our phones are ringing like crazy and we have lots of offers for help.”
