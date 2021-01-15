Delta County Health Department has reported seven more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 38.
The reported deaths come along with a report of 17 new positive cases Thursday for a total of 2,022 with 348 active and 1,636 recovered.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has informed Delta County Health Department of one additional outbreak site, Delta House. For additional information on outbreak sites in Delta County and throughout Colorado, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid19-outbreak-data. (An outbreak is defined as two positive cases at the same location, within a 14-day period.)
A coordinated investigation team including Delta County Public Health and CDPHE worked to identify the positive cases, and immediately began contact tracing.
According to CDPHE guidelines, outbreak resolution is defined as 28 days after the onset of symptoms of the last case.
Delta County anticipated an uptick in cases and reminded the public to remain vigilant by wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart and staying home when ill.
Delta County continues to vaccinate individuals in phase 1A which includes healthcare workers and 1B, which includes individuals 70 and older, as well as healthcare workers and first responders.
Despite information that has been communicated at the state level, and on various news outlets, Delta County is not ready to move on to individuals younger than 70.
Those 70 or older, who are patients of a Delta County Memorial Hospital Clinic (Internal Medicine, Delta Family Medicine, or the West Elk Clinic), will receive a phone call directly from them to set an appointment or placed on a waitlist.
Those who are 70 or older, and a patient of River Valley Family Health Center, should contact River Valley directly for information.
Veterans 70 or older, please call the Grand Junction VA Medical center to make an appointment. All others 70 and older, please contact the Delta County Call Center to be put on a waitlist; the call center is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. and can be reached at 970-874-2172.
Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccines can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
Free mobile testing continues in Delta County every week through February; pre-registration is required.
The testing will take place every Friday in Delta at the Lion’s Pavilion from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Pre-register at https://curative.com/sites/17941/walkup#9/38.7397/-108.0722.
Every Saturday, free COVID-19 mobile testing will take place at Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Pre-register here: https://curative.com/sites/17942/walkup#9/38.8011/-107.7161.
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment-only and on Tuesdays only; call 970-874-2165.
People can also continue to get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
