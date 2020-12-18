For the last five years, Rocky Mountain Convenience Stores, along with Wienerschnitzel Express, has hosted the “No One Goes Hungry on Christmas” Event with great success serving well over 1,000 people each year within a two-hour period on Christmas Day. In addition, hundreds of toys for children and small gifts have been given to those who attended.
As in past years, the plans were already in the works to once again host what would have been the sixth-annual event, but due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event has been canceled and the stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Staffers, management and owners hope the situation next year will allow the event to resume.
