Halloween flew through Montrose with tricks and treats, but surging COVID cases weren’t far behind the holiday weekend. With October at an end, it’s now on record as the month with the most reported COVID cases since December 2020 in Montrose County.
Now considered a hotspot in a state already deemed high risk, Montrose County now has the fourth highest case rate in the state as of Friday, Nov. 5, a transition from the fifth highest on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Montrose County saw 57 new cases on Friday and has a case rate of 565.2 cases per 100,000 people in a population of 42,815.
The five counties with the highest case rates in Colorado are Baca County (949.4 per 100,000), Rio Blanco County (596.9 per 100,000), Custer County (572.9 per 100,000), Montrose County (565.2 per 100,000) and Fremont County (550.2 per 100,000).
The Centers for Disease Control reports 22 new hospital admissions related to COVID-19, +10% increase in the past week. 92.86% of ICU beds were used for COVID patients this week +17.86 in the past week.
Currently there are no public health orders in place, but because the county is considered high risk for unvaccinated individuals and immunocompromised persons, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is encouraged to wear a mask in public, indoor facilities.
The following report is based on data from Friday, Oct. 29 – Nov. 4
Case dataCounty-level data for Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:
CDPHE data reports a total of 5,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020, a +6.6% since the Oct. 21 – 27 period compared to the +13.62% through the Oct. 1 – 7 seven day period.
There have been 94 deaths due to COVID since March 2020.
Montrose County has +325 cases in the past seven days per the CDC, marking a +26.9% in cases since the Oct. 21 – 27 period compared to the +42.2% through the Oct. 1 – 7 seven day period.
Montrose County has a 15% test positivity rate (+0.67%) per the CDPHE, with 565.2 cases per 100,000 people.
The CDC reported 2092 tests performed in the past seven days, +38.17% in the past week.
An average of 46 cases per day were reported in Montrose County, +45% from the average two weeks ago and +5 case average since Oct. 30. Since March 2020, at least 1 in 7 residents have been infected. These numbers don’t account for unreported cases. Montrose County is currently at extreme high risk for unvaccinated people.
Vaccine dataCounty-level data for Oct. 21 – 27 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:
55.3% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of any vaccine, according to the CDPHE. This demonstrates a +0.73% in overall vaccinations compared to the +1.85% between Oct. 21 – 27 period.
50.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDPHE, +17.99% since the Oct. 21 – 27 period.
According to CDC data, 20,499 residents have received a first dose while 18,325 residents are fully vaccinated.
The CDPHE reports 18,427 residents fully vaccinated (+142 residents fully vaccinated) with 38,632 total doses administered, showing +1,761 administered doses in the county. There has been a +4.7% in administered doses since the Oct. 29 report.
School district dataCase data based on the Montrose County School District RE-1J COVID dashboard show:
301 total confirmed cases since Aug. 15, with 46 total confirmed new cases (eight staff and 38 students) between Oct. 30 – Nov. 5. There are +60 new cases since Friday, Oct. 29.
46 total confirmed cases (four staff and 42 students) between Oct. 23 – 29 (previous seven day total period).
The school district reported a two week cumulative incidence rate of 92 (twelve staff and 12 students) between Oct. 23 – Nov. 5. The case rate increased +27 since Oct. 29.
Quarantine data as of Nov. 5 based on the Montrose County School District RE-1J COVID dashboard show:
525 total staff and students in quarantine, +27.42% since the Oct. 29 report.
564 students in quarantine – 9.3% of the total student population.
31 staff in quarantine – 3.7% of total staff population.
The MCSD testing dashboard reports that of 34 staff members who tested positive, 71% were unvaccinated. Of the 250 students who tested positive, 97% were unvaccinated. Data is based on disclosed vaccination status.
COVID-19 testing locations:
Affinity at Montrose Recreation Center offers COVID-19 testing at the Montrose Recreation District Field House on Tuesdays, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For an appointment, pre-register for a test at https://bit.ly/affinitytesting. Patients are required to wear a mask.
Affinity drive-up testing is offered on Fridays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Drive up to the Tru-Vu Drive-in Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92 Delta
For an appointment, visit Affinityecarecolorado.com
State of Colorado drive-up testing offers COVID-testing Tuesdays with an appointment only.
Drive-up to the Tru-Vu Drive-in Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92 Delta.
More information can be found at https://bit.ly/deltahealthtesting
Peak Professionals offers COVID-19 testing at their Montrose location to new and existing patients. For an appointment, call (970) 497-4921. Patients are required to wear a mask.
For more information, visit www.peakpros.org
Delta County Public Health offers COVID-19 testing for those with symptoms, exposures and medical procedures. Delta County Public Health cannot test for travel purposes, return to work or college dorm planning. Testing is available Tuesdays with an appointment only.
For an appointment, call Delta County Public Health at (970) 874-2165. Patients are required to wear a mask.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/deltahealthtesting
Cedar Point Health / Urgent Care offers COVID-19 testing to Cedar Point Health patients or after evaluation at the CPH Urgent Care.
Testing is available Monday – Friday 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
For an appointment, call your Cedar Point Health Provider or Urgent Care at (970) 249-2118. Patients are required to wear a mask. For more information, visit http://www.cedarpointhealth.com/testing/
This list isn’t intended as a comprehensive collection of testing sites in Montrose.
Resources:Montrose County Public Health provides updates at https://bit.ly/MontroseCounty
COVID testing locations can be found at bit.ly/montrosetesting
CDC data: https://bit.ly/MontroseCDC
CDPHE vaccine data: https://bit.ly/CDPHEvaccines and https://bit.ly/Montrosevaccinedata
MCSD data: https://bit.ly/MCSDdashboard
New York Times data: https://bit.ly/MontroseNYT
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.