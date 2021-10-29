As the holiday season approaches Montrose, COVID reached its highest surge since last December’s peak, marking a steep jump in case numbers in the past two weeks.
Montrose County is considered a severe risk in “extreme” cases per the New York Times ー October is on record for the highest average number of cases since last winter.
Montrose Regional Health reported caring for 20 patients with COVID-19 as of 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 — 48.78% of the hospital’s admitted patients. Seven patients were in the Intensive Care Unit; nine patients were in the Medical/Surgical Unit; one patient was in the Acute Rehabilitation Unit and three patients were in the Family Center, according to MRH Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin.
Forty patients were admitted in the hospital as of Friday morning, with five new COVID patients admitted in the past 24 hours of the report. Tobin reported that as of Thursday, Oct. 28, the Emergency Department had a total of 67 visits, three of which were COVID-19-related.
There has been one death due to COVID since Wednesday, Oct. 20 and four deaths due to COVID between Oct. 13 ー 27.
Additional MRH COVID information
The hospital has had seven deaths due to COVID since Saturday Oct. 2; nine deaths due to COVID since August and a total of 21 deaths due to COVID since January.
Approximately 80% of COVID-positive admissions in the past three months have been unvaccinated individuals, Tobin told the Montrose Daily Press.
MRH has recently transferred patients out of the hospital due to rising capacity levels, even flying one patient to a Kansas hospital two weeks ago.
“Admission to the hospital is based on the physician(s) research and diagnosis,” Tobin said. “So many things are factored into admission, including co-morbidities, age, support at home and so much more. The severity of the patients’ illness and the intensity of services needed are considered when making the decision to admit a patient.”
Tobin added that because COVID testing is performed in many places within the community and in different ways, the number of tests done at MRH would not accurately reflect the total number of tests completed in the community.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the hospital had 19 new hospital admissions (+11.77) between Thursday, Oct. 21 and Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Of the 55 hospital beds, 36.36% were occupied on Oct. 29 and 75% of the eight ICU beds were used through Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Case data
County-level data for Oct. 21 ー 27 based on CDC and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data show:
- CDPHE data reports a total of 5,561 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020, a +13.62% since the Oct. 1 ー 7 period compared to the +3.66% through the Sept. 25 ー Oct. 1 seven-day period.
- Montrose County has +256 cases in the past seven days per the CDC, marking a +42.2% in cases since the Oct. 1 ー 7 period compared to the +30.43% through the Sept. 25 ー Oct. 1 seven-day period.
- Montrose County has a 14.9% positivity rate (+40.17%) per the CDPHE, with 598 cases per 100,000 people.
- The CDC reported 1,514 tests performed in the past seven days, -3.44% in the past week.
Montrose County is averaging 41 cases per day, +50% from the average two weeks ago, according to the New York Times. Since March 2020, a minimum of 1 in 8 residents have been infected. These numbers don’t account for unreported cases. Montrose County is currently at extreme high risk for unvaccinated people.
Vaccine data
County-level data for Oct. 21 ー 27 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:
- 54.9% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of any vaccine, according to the CDPHE. This demonstrates a +1.85% in overall vaccinations compared to the +0.93% between Oct. 1ー7 period.
- 49.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. The CDPHE, however, reports 42.8% of the population is fully vaccinated. The state of Colorado has reached 72.24% full immunization for eligible residents.
- According to CDC data, 20,268 residents have received a first dose while 18,090 residents are fully vaccinated.
- The CDPHE reports 18,285 residents fully vaccinated (+380 residents fully vaccinated) with 36,871 total doses administered, showing +1,542 administered doses in the county. There has been a +4.36% in administered doses since the Oct. 8 report.
School district data
Case data based on the Montrose County School District COVID dashboard show:
- 241 total confirmed cases since Aug. 15., with 31 total confirmed new cases (two staff and 29 students) between Oct. 23 ー 29.
- 34 total confirmed cases (two staff and 29 students) between Oct. 16 ー 22 (previous seven-day total period).
The school district reported a two week cumulative incidence rate of 65 (seven staff and 58 students) between Oct. 8 ー 29.
Quarantine data as of Oct. 29 based on the Montrose County School District COVID dashboard show:
- 412 total staff and students in quarantine, +41.76% since the Oct. 9 report.
- 396 students in quarantine ー 6.5% of the total student population.
- 16 staff in quarantine ー 1.9% of total staff population.