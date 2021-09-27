Montrose County remains red on the CDC’s COVID transmission dial, a designation that indicates a high transmission rate in the community.
Montrose Memorial Hospital reported caring for seven patients with COVID-19 as of 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Five patients were in the Intensive Care Unit and two were in the Medical/Surgical Unit, according to MMH Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin.
According to the CDC, the hospital had seven new hospital admissions between Monday Sept. 20 ーSunday Sept. 26 (+17.01%). No data was reported for the percentage of hospital beds and ICU beds used during this reporting period.
Vaccine data
County-level data for Sept. 20ー26 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:
53.1% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of any vaccine, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. This demonstrates a +1.14% in overall vaccinations compared to the +0.3% between Sept. 10-16 period.
47.3% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC (+1.72%). The CDPHE, however, reports 41.2% of the population is fully vaccinated (+1.72%).
According to CDC data, 19,606 residents have received a first dose (+1.27%) while 17,413 residents are fully vaccinated (+1.56%)
The CDPHE reports 17,621 residents fully vaccinated (+290 residents fully vaccinated) with 34,603 total doses (first dose and fully vaccinated) administered, showing +485 administered doses in the county. There has been a -0.81% in administered doses in the past week.
Case data
County-level data for Sept. 20ー26 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:
CDPHE data reports a total of 4,579 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020, a +2.23% since the Sept. 10ー16 period compared to the +2.03% through the Sept. 3 ー 9 seven-day period.
Montrose County has +100 cases in the past seven days per the CDC, marking a +35% in cases since the Sept. 10ー16 period compared to the -21.3% through the Sept. 3 ー 9 seven-day period.
Montrose County has a 6.09% positivity rate per the CDC, +24.79% in the past week.
The CDC reported 1,724 tests performed in the past seven days, a +29.33% since the Sept. 10 ー 16 seven-day period.
School district data
Case data based on the Montrose County School District COVID dashboard show:
• 81 total confirmed cases since Aug. 15., with 13 total confirmed cases (no staff and thirteen students) between Sept. 21 ー 27 (+27 total cases).
• 19 total confirmed cases (six staff and 13 students) between Sept. 14 ー 20 (previous seven-day total period).
• The school district reported a two week cumulative incidence rate of 32 (six staff and 26 students) between Sept. 14 ー 27 (+23.07%).
Quarantine data as of Sept. 27 based on the Montrose County School District COVID dashboard show:
• 145 total staff and students in quarantine, -44.01% since the Sept. 17 report.
• 142 students in quarantine ー 2.3% of the total student population, -40.08% since the Sept. 17 report.
• 3 staff in quarantineー0.4% of total staff population, -86.36% since the Sept. 17 report.
Resources:
Montrose County Public Health provides updates at https://bit.ly/3yZvcnp
CDC data can be found at https://bit.ly/3z8cZo4
CDPHE vaccine data can be found at https://bit.ly/3BZeNRY and https://bit.ly/38YFslu
MCSD data can be found at https://bit.ly/3904sbT
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.