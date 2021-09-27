210927-news-covidroundup

Montrose County had 100 new confirmed COVID cases as of Monday, Sept. 27. (CDC)

Montrose County remains red on the CDC’s COVID transmission dial, a designation that indicates a high transmission rate in the community.

Montrose Memorial Hospital reported caring for seven patients with COVID-19 as of 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Five patients were in the Intensive Care Unit and two were in the Medical/Surgical Unit, according to MMH Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin.

According to the CDC, the hospital had seven new hospital admissions between Monday Sept. 20 ーSunday Sept. 26 (+17.01%). No data was reported for the percentage of hospital beds and ICU beds used during this reporting period.

Vaccine data

County-level data for Sept. 20ー26 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:

53.1% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of any vaccine, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. This demonstrates a +1.14% in overall vaccinations compared to the +0.3% between Sept. 10-16 period.

47.3% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC (+1.72%). The CDPHE, however, reports 41.2% of the population is fully vaccinated (+1.72%).

According to CDC data, 19,606 residents have received a first dose (+1.27%) while 17,413 residents are fully vaccinated (+1.56%)

The CDPHE reports 17,621 residents fully vaccinated (+290 residents fully vaccinated) with 34,603 total doses (first dose and fully vaccinated) administered, showing +485 administered doses in the county. There has been a -0.81% in administered doses in the past week.

Case data

County-level data for Sept. 20ー26 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:

CDPHE data reports a total of 4,579 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020, a +2.23% since the Sept. 10ー16 period compared to the +2.03% through the Sept. 3 ー 9 seven-day period.

Montrose County has +100 cases in the past seven days per the CDC, marking a +35% in cases since the Sept. 10ー16 period compared to the -21.3% through the Sept. 3 ー 9 seven-day period.

Montrose County has a 6.09% positivity rate per the CDC, +24.79% in the past week.

The CDC reported 1,724 tests performed in the past seven days, a +29.33% since the Sept. 10 ー 16 seven-day period.

School district data

Case data based on the Montrose County School District COVID dashboard show:

• 81 total confirmed cases since Aug. 15., with 13 total confirmed cases (no staff and thirteen students) between Sept. 21 ー 27 (+27 total cases).

• 19 total confirmed cases (six staff and 13 students) between Sept. 14 ー 20 (previous seven-day total period).

• The school district reported a two week cumulative incidence rate of 32 (six staff and 26 students) between Sept. 14 ー 27 (+23.07%).

Quarantine data as of Sept. 27 based on the Montrose County School District COVID dashboard show:

• 145 total staff and students in quarantine, -44.01% since the Sept. 17 report.

• 142 students in quarantine ー 2.3% of the total student population, -40.08% since the Sept. 17 report.

• 3 staff in quarantineー0.4% of total staff population, -86.36% since the Sept. 17 report.

Resources:

Montrose County Public Health provides updates at https://bit.ly/3yZvcnp

CDC data can be found at https://bit.ly/3z8cZo4

CDPHE vaccine data can be found at https://bit.ly/3BZeNRY and https://bit.ly/38YFslu

MCSD data can be found at https://bit.ly/3904sbT

Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

