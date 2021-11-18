COVID spike cancels Partners chili bowl fundraiser, but there are still options to support program

Partners annual chili bowl fundraiser is canceled due to COVID-19 case numbers, however, people can still support the program by buying one or more of the bowls that donors painted for the event. (Courtesy photo/Amazing Glaz/via Facebook)
Rising COVID-19 cases forced Partners Mentoring to cancel its annual chili bowl fundraiser that had been set for Nov. 27.
The event raises money to support the Art Partners Mentoring program for the youth service nonprofit that serves Montrose, Delta and Ouray counties. Usually, attendees pay an admission fee and pick out a hand-painted bowl that donors have previously created at Amazing Glaze, then fill it with samples of locally prepared chili.
Although that’s off the table now, people can still get a unique bowl and a taste or two of chili — just not at a sit-down event with dozens of others. Instead, people can come to the Partners Montrose office on Nov. 23, Nov. 24 or Nov. 29 and buy one of the bowls for $20. On Nov. 23 and 24, chili samples will be available while supplies last.
The hours Nov. 23 are 2 - 6 p.m. On Nov. 24, hours are 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and on Nov. 29, hours are 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone