A wildfire erupted late Tuesday in the Uncompahgre Wilderness area, nine miles east of Ridgway and south of Chimney Rock. The elevation is near 10,000 feet. The flames have damaged more than 30 acres of dense forests, and the fire was still out of control at 2:30 p.m.
The blaze has been dubbed The Cow Creek Fire based on its location in the Cow Creek watershed, which includes Red and Oben Creeks. It is in rugged, roadless terrain which leaves firefighters with a tough task of bringing it under control.
Kim Phillips in the Delta Forest Service office said the suppression team will use whatever is available to keep damage low. Phillips had no information on the availability of aircraft to help the effort.
With light summer rains and windy conditions this fall, the fire danger on the Western Slope is high. An area cattle rancher told the Daily Press this morning that the grass and brush on his outfit was tinder dry. He said they are on constant watch.
No cause for the Cow Creek Fire has been stated.
Further information is pending. People are urged to stay away from the area and to remember the dry conditions in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.