A wildfire erupted late Tuesday in the Uncompahgre Wilderness area, nine miles east of Ridgway and south of Chimney Rock. The elevation is near 10,000 feet. The flames have damaged more than 30 acres of dense forests, and the fire was still out of control at 2:30 p.m.

The blaze has been dubbed The Cow Creek Fire based on its location in the Cow Creek watershed, which includes Red and Oben Creeks. It is in rugged, roadless terrain which leaves firefighters with a tough task of bringing it under control.

Kim Phillips in the Delta Forest Service office said the suppression team will use whatever is available to keep damage low. Phillips had no information on the availability of aircraft to help the effort.

With light summer rains and windy conditions this fall, the fire danger on the Western Slope is high. An area cattle rancher told the Daily Press this morning that the grass and brush on his outfit was tinder dry. He said they are on constant watch.

No cause for the Cow Creek Fire has been stated.

Further information is pending. People are urged to stay away from the area and to remember the dry conditions in the area.

