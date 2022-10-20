Special to the MDP
Three men were arrested on suspicion of wildlife violations as the result of an ongoing investigation into poaching in Park County.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife served search warrants at a home in Colorado Springs and another in Fremont County on Tuesday, Oct. 18, seizing a vehicle, firearms and the remains of wildlife as evidence.
A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including willful destruction of elk, failure to prepare game meat for human consumption, hunting without a proper and valid license, along with other related charges.
A 36-year-old man was detained on similar allegations: suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including willful destruction of elk and bear, failure to prepare game meat for human consumption, hunting without a proper and valid license, along with other related charges.
A third man, 33, was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including willful destruction of elk and bear and failure to prepare game meat for human consumption.
“When you poach an animal, not only is it illegal, but you are stealing from the people of Colorado,” said Mark Lamb, CPW’s area wildlife manager for Park County. “We do not tolerate poaching and take these crimes very seriously.”
CPW wildlife officers, park rangers and the Colorado Springs Police Department participated in the searches.
“I would like to thank CSPD for their support and assistance in this investigation,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region.
The case remains under active investigation. Further information was not available.
Anyone who sees or suspects poaching or other wildlife offenses is urged to call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or email game.thief@state.co.us
