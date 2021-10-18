Colorado Parks and Wildlife received 3,130 bear reports from April 1 through Oct. 1, 2021, down from the 4,412 reports over the same timeframe the previous year. However, that number is growing as bears are now in hyperphagia, the period when bruins are preparing for hibernation and spend up to 20 hours a day on the hunt for 20,000 or more daily calories.
Most of the reports involve bears trying to access human food sources and CPW is calling on residents to remove attractants to reduce conflicts and keep you and the bears safe.
“The summer monsoon season we experienced in this area brought much-needed moisture during the growing season for many of our natural food sources. Berries, acorns, grass, and nuts are abundant this year,” said Area 18 Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla.
Area 18 includes Montrose, Delta, Mesa, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
“The plentiful natural food sources are helping to keep bears away from some of our traditional high-conflict areas, but as the bears’ need for calories intensifies we may see an uptick in bear activity.”
But even with natural sources of food being plentiful, Sralla said that people must continue to practice standard bear-aware habits.
Bears are highly driven to take on calories for winter hibernation and, like humans, look for the easiest meal. That is why it is imperative to remove such attractants as bird feeders and pet food, as well as secure trash and install appropriate electric fencing for poultry and other backyard stock, CPW reminds.
Although bear calls are down statewide in 2021, there are still some areas of concern. CPW’s bear report numbers since the start of hyperphagia indicate the Routt County area is seeing more bear calls this year.
“We don’t know for certain yet whether that’s due to drought, lack of natural food sources or other factors,” Area 10 Wildlife Manager Middledorf said. “CPW is grateful that the Steamboat Springs community worked with us last year to pass a bear-resistant trash container ordinance, which has really helped with what might have been a year with even more conflicts.” (Area 10 includes Steamboat Springs.)
Closer to Montrose, Area 16, encompassing the Gunnison Basin and North Fork Valley, has been “fortunate” in adequate forage for bears.
“In Area 16, we were extremely fortunate in terms of precipitation and temperatures moving into our bear season. Although we are still fairly drought-stricken, we had few late freezes and enough moisture to promote what appears to be an exceptional natural food year for black bears,” said Area 16 Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond.
“As you might expect, good natural food years tend to result in fewer bear/human conflicts. That said, bear reports have recently picked up, as hyperphagic animals seek out high-calorie food resources. For all of our communities, we are still recommending that folks keep their homes and property bear-proofed until hibernation. Store trash in a secure building until trash day, preferably use a bear-proof trash container, keep vehicles closed and locked, and be mindful of pet foods and other possible attractants.
“During years like this, people tend to get complacent; we hope to finish strong this year as a community, encouraging bears to stay wild across the board.”
Other Southwest wildlife management areas have seen an increase in human-bear encounters in some communities.
“In Southwest Colorado, we had an average year for bear-human conflicts. We did, however, see increased conflicts in the Dolores and Dove Creek areas from years past,” said Adrian Archulta, Area 15 (Durango) wildlife manager.
“We have also been experiencing drought conditions across the area, but did receive some summer moisture that resulted in a decent natural food crop, and with that we saw conflicts decline toward the end of July in most areas.”
The main cause of these conflicts? Unsecured trash and bird feeders, Archuleta said.
“We ask that the public, both residents and visitors, do their part to secure attractants and be bear-aware. It is also important that CPW is notified as soon as possible when conflicts arise so that we can help with the situation before a bear becomes habituated.”
CPW promotes Bear Aware principles all year long, aiming to minimize interactions that put both humans and bears at risk. Being “Bear Aware” includes easy-to-execute behaviors such as securing trash cans and dumpsters, removing bird feeders, closing garages, cleaning and locking your car and house doors and calling CPW when bears become a nuisance.
Drought conditions and other factors that may influence the availability of natural food crops for bears varies across the state, as does the behavior of people when it relates to human-bear interactions. Those all play a role in the bear activity that we see annually.
Information compiled from statewide CPW press release, which provided comments from area wildlife managers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.