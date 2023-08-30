Colorado Parks and Wildlife re-launched its Colorado Outdoors podcast this week with a new episode diving into a burly topic: bears.

Get ready to learn about the conditions our wildlife officers have observed for black bears across the state in 2023 and take a deep dive into how CPW works with community partners to reduce human-bear conflicts in an effort to keep Colorado’s wildlife wild. Throughout the conversation, the public can gain a newfound appreciation for these charismatic creatures.



