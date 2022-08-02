CPW brings back Take a Friend Hunting

Pass your hunting knowledge onto others and win prizes.

 (Courtesy photo/CPW)

For the fourth consecutive year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging hunters to take a friend hunting. As a reward for hunters sharing their expertise and love of hunting, CPW created a contest for mentors who take the time to pass on their knowledge, with prizes for the mentor as well as the mentee.

“I often run into people wanting to hunt but they just don’t know how to start. Most of them just need a mentor to help out,” said CPW Hunter Outreach Coordinator Bryan Posthumus.



