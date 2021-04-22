Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has selected the Keystone Policy Center, headquartered in Keystone, as the facilitation partner to help guide the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission in the upcoming public involvement process for gray wolf reintroduction efforts in the state.
The Keystone Policy Center was selected for its depth of experience in managing policy challenges that impact Coloradans, including those which involve diverse perspectives among public, private, and civic sector leaders who have different perspectives but share a common desire to find sustainable solutions.
Keystone has previously worked with CPW and partners on efforts including the Eldorado Canyon State Park Visitor Use Management Plan and the West Slope Mule Deer Strategy.
“Keystone Policy Center’s history of navigating complex and dynamic policy issues that affect Colorado and Coloradans makes us confident that they will be a great partner to help us with the consensus-building and public involvement needed to complement our science-based planning,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow.
Keystone Policy Center will lead the Stakeholder Advisory Group and Technical Working Group meetings, facilitate statewide hearings, and manage varied engagement forums and public comment opportunities in coordination with the Parks and Wildlife Commission and CPW staff as planning and implementation continues.
Colorado citizens voted Proposition 114 into statute in 2020. The statute directs the CPW Commission to develop a plan to restore and manage gray wolves in Colorado no later than Dec. 31, 2023.
