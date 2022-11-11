Special to the MDP
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission is set to consider increasing the daily vehicle pass to all state parks to $10, among several other agenda items at its Nov. 17 meeting.
The meeting starts at 8 a.m. Nov. 18 and adjourns at 5:15 p.m. before resuming at 8 30 a.m. Nov. 18 until 10:30 a.m. at Gateway Canyons Resort in Gateway. The meeting also will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
A full agenda can be found at cpw.state.co.us. Click “About Us” and select the word “Meetings” under the Commission tab.
In addition to the day charge, the commission will make final considerations on:
Revising personal floatation device types to match U.S. Coast Guard changes, removing the high-use fee at certain parks;
Making modifications to the Centennial pass requirements and documentation needed removing Panorama Point at Golden Gate Canyon from the designated event facility list;
Revising regulations to provide discounted camping rates for seniors who purchase the non-motor vehicle individual annual pass and adopting regulation for the replacement of a lost or stolen non-motor vehicle individual annual pass.
The commission also will make final considerations on:
Revising the walleye bag and possession limits at Rifle Gap;
Revising a fishing restriction in Vallecito Creek, expanding the southwest youth extended season for fall turkey to all available game management units (GMUs) in the state;
Adopting regulation to allow air-gun hunting of turkey in the fall and late seasons, annual changes to turkey seasons and quotas;
Revising boundary names for a GMU and a Bighorn Sheep Unit;
Revising license fees and license agent commission rates;
Modifications to the low-income annual Colorado State Wildlife Area pass;
Modifying the limited license application and drawing allocation processes for deer, elk, pronghorn and bear to include a rolling three-year average for licenses requiring ten or more preference points.
The commission will open an annual review of big game provisions including: amending the definition of an adult novice hunter and revising the license list classification for the adult novice hunting license and adult novice ranching for wildlife license, modifying the GMU boundaries for 123, 124, 125, 128 and 129, modifying the GMU boundaries for 008 and 191, modifying the hunting closure on Mount Evans, as well as modifying hunt codes and licenses related to deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and mountain goat.
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website.