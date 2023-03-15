CPW continues human-bear conflict reduction grant program

CPW is continuing a grant program to help communities reduce conflict with bears. (Courtesy photo/DJ Hannigan)

In an effort to help communities co-exist with bears, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will continue its Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant Program, providing local Colorado communities with financial resources to support efforts that reduce human-bear conflicts.

CPW will be offering up to $1 million that it will distribute through a competitive grant process this spring to be used on projects that reduce conflicts with bears in local communities.



