CPW: Don't leave pumpkins accessible to wildlife

Feeding pumpkins to wildlife, or leaving them where wildlife can get to them, has unintended consequences. Feeding wildlife is illegal. (Submitted photo/CPW)

Intentionally feeding wildlife is illegal in Colorado, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife would like to remind residents to properly dispose of pumpkins following Halloween rather than leaving them out for wildlife to consume.

Leaving pumpkins out for wildlife might seem harmless but could lead to unintended consequences. Deer feeding on pumpkins can attract predators such as mountain lions to residential areas. Bears are also attracted to the pumpkins as they look to pile on calories during the last days before denning season. That can lead to unnecessary human-bear conflicts.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?