With low water levels and water temperatures consistently rising above 71 degrees, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has enacted a voluntary afternoon fishing closure for the Animas River through Durango, the Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir and the San Juan River through Pagosa Springs.

Temperatures in these rivers have regularly risen above 71 degrees in the last week and stream flows are below 50% of daily average. This puts extra stress on fish, and anglers may find it difficult to safely release fish that are caught.



