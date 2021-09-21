Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers euthanized a bear in Steamboat Springs on Saturday that had lost its fear of humans, was entering homes in search of food and had become a threat to human health and safety.
On Sept. 17 and 18, multiple homeowners living near Valverdant Drive in a neighborhood on the east side of Steamboat Springs reported an aggressive bear attempting to enter their home.
On the morning of Sept. 17, the bear entered a home through a sliding glass door after the homeowner had left for the day and received a food reward in the fridge, cupboards and trash. The homeowner returned and reported that the medium-sized black bear with brown fur came back that night around 8:30 p.m. looking for food. The responding wildlife officer believed this bear had become habituated to human food, rather than natural nuts, berries and grasses bears normally eat in the wild.
At 8:24 a.m. on Sept. 18, wildlife officers received a report of a bear that had attempted to enter a home near the trap and had torn out window screens but been unable to get through the closed windows.
“We set a trap for this bear because a bear in hyperphagia that has no fear of entering a home in search of food is a dangerous bear that poses an immediate threat to humans,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf.
The bear was reported at 3:30 p.m. by a homeowner on Sept. 18 who saw the bear on the deck of the home inspecting doors and windows to try to gain entry. The bear was caught in the trap shortly after the final sighting and identified by the homeowner. Wildlife officers responded and euthanized the bear.
Although bear calls are down statewide in 2021, CPW’s bear report numbers since the start of hyperphagia indicate the Routt County area is seeing more bear calls this year.
Bear reports received, Aug. 1 — Sept. 18
2019: 1,626 statewide; 36 for Area 10 (includes Routt County)
2020: 1,420 statewide; 20 for Area 10
2021: 689 statewide ; 72 for Area 10
“We don’t know for certain yet whether that’s due to drought, lack of natural food sources or even possibly because people have been better at reporting bear conflicts,” Middledorf said.
This is the third bear CPW has euthanized in this area of Steamboat Springs since the beginning of September (see press releases on the Sept. 7 and Sept. 16 incidents). CPW is asking residents in Steamboat Springs to be especially diligent about securing trash and other attractants around your home in an area where there is known bear activity.
Black bears in Colorado are in hyperphagia, a time when they spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter. As bears start to prepare for hibernation and hunt for food, Coloradans may see more bear activity in urban areas. Coloradans should be careful to secure attractants and food sources around their house that can attract bears.
For more information on bears in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us/bears. If you have questions or need to report bear problems, call your nearest CPW office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.