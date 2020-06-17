CPW helps firefighters save burned bear

Tuesday afternoon, firefighters working the East Canyon Fire between Mancos and Durango spotted a bear limping around the fire’s perimeter.
The yearling had been severely burned, including on its paw pads.
The firefighters contacted Colorado Parks and Wildlife, whose officers were able to tranquilize the young bruin, assess its injuries, and send the animal on to the Frisco Creek Rehabilitation Facility. There, the bear will be further evaluated and treated.
The hope is it can recover and it would then be released back into the wild.
The bear’s rescue is reminiscent of that of a cub that was badly burned in the 416 Fire north of Durango two years ago. That bear, too, was saved and treated at Frisco Creek, before being released into the wild last year.
(Information from Colorado Parks and Wildlife - Durango’s social media page.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.