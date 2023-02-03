Colorado Parks and Wildlife has named Ian Petkash as the agency’s 2022 John D. Hart Wildlife Officer of the Year.

Joe Stadterman was selected as the 2022 Outstanding Park Ranger of the Year. Officer Todd Cozad was issued a Medal of Valor, Ranger Kristopher Gard was given a Valor Award and Rangers Matt Taylor, Kyle Weber, Mike Haskins, Joe Portteus and Seth Herndon were given Life Saving Awards. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?