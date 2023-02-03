Colorado Parks and Wildlife has named Ian Petkash as the agency’s 2022 John D. Hart Wildlife Officer of the Year.
Joe Stadterman was selected as the 2022 Outstanding Park Ranger of the Year. Officer Todd Cozad was issued a Medal of Valor, Ranger Kristopher Gard was given a Valor Award and Rangers Matt Taylor, Kyle Weber, Mike Haskins, Joe Portteus and Seth Herndon were given Life Saving Awards.
The men were honored for their support of wildlife, wildlife laws and/or their emergency responses.
The awards are given annually to officers and rangers who demonstrate exceptional service and exemplify the qualities of commitment to preserving and enhancing Colorado's natural resources, wildlife and state parks, as well as a deep knowledge and expertise in biology, science, social mores, leadership, law enforcement and park or wildlife management. They also have the respect of his or her peers. These awards recognize the skills, diplomacy and strong public service ethic required of CPW officers.
John D. Hart Award
The John D. Hart Wildlife Officer of the Year Award was named after a legendary wildlife officer who retired as the agency's assistant director in 1959.
Petkash, a district wildlife manager in southeast Park County, was chosen for the honor by his peers.
Petkash worked multiple felony and misdemeanor poaching cases in 2022, obtaining 15 search warrants and arrest warrants. He is the lead in habitat projects affecting his district, and he and his K-9, Samson, are an integral part of canine programs such as check stations, field searches and search warrants.
The award was presented by its 2021 recipient, Officer Eric Harper.
Outstanding Ranger of the Year
The Outstanding Ranger of the Year Award originated in 1986 and the recipient is selected by fellow state park rangers.
This year, the honor went to Stadterman, the park manager at Lake Pueblo State Park. The agency said Stadterman leads by example and is available in all situations, no matter how big or small. In announcing the award, the agency noted Stadterman oversees CPW's busiest park and his team saved more than a dozen lives in 2022.
He's also a founding member of CPW's Marine Evidence Recovery Team, which travels Colorado recovering drowning victims. Stadterman is recognized as an expert operator of the MERT remote-operated vehicle and since joining CPW in 2009, he is credited with recovering 60 bodies of drowning victims from local, state and federal waters, providing peace of mind to their families and friends. The award was presented by its 2021 recipient, Park Manager Darcy Mount.
Medal of Valor, Valor Award, Life Saving Awards
Additionally, a Medal of Valor, Valor Award and five Life Saving Awards were issued to CPW’s public servants for their brave, selfless and life-saving actions.
• Cozad was issued a Medal of Valor for his actions when responding to a rural house fire on Oct. 21, 2022. Cozad was the first on the scene, arriving to find a house engulfed in flames and smoke pouring out of the home. Upon being told a man was still inside the residence, he crawled into the house under the smoke, dragging the unconscious man outside. Cozad began CPR with another officer until paramedics arrived.
• Gard was issued a Valor Award for his swift actions when responding to a capsized kayak on a windy day at Lake Pueblo State Park on Oct. 23, 2022.
He arrived at the scene in less than three minutes to find several people in the turbulent waters. He quickly removed his uniform and jumped in without a floatation device. Gard retrieved a 3-year-old from the wavy waters and brought them to shore where he began CPR while calling for medical resources. He was able to revive the child and get them the medical care they needed.
• Life Saving Awards were given to Portteus and Herndon for their actions on May 29, 2022, when responding to a capsized boat on another windy day at Lake Pueblo State Park.
They arrived to find 12 victims in the water with multiple children calling out for help. Herndon began hoisting people into the patrol boat while Portteus navigated the rough waters while pulling people in when he could.
One of the children, 4, was unresponsive before Portteus sat the child upright and the child began coughing up water. One victim was flown to a hospital, and many were so hypothermic they couldn’t move or were throwing up from shock.
Of the 12 victims that were in the water when they arrived, 11 survived.
• Weber and Haskins were also given Life Saving Awards for their quick actions on Jan. 25, 2022, at Chatfield State Park.
An EMS unit was being dispatched to the campground, but Weber and Haskins were first on the scene. They arrived to find the victim unresponsive on the floor of a cramped camper with blue lips and their eyes rolled back. They jumped to action beginning chest compressions and readying a CPR mask.
After 100 compressions and an AED at the ready, the subject's condition began to improve. EMS arrived 15 minutes later and took over care, and after a brief hospital stay, the subject was able to return to work two days later.
• Taylor was also given a Life Saving Award for his actions when responding to a call for an injured person on a bike trail on June 10, 2022, at Lake Pueblo State Park. He arrived to find the victim had stopped breathing and had turned blue. Taylor started chest compressions and brought the victim back to life and quickly got them into the hands of medical crews.
“Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers protect not only Colorado’s natural resources, but its citizens as well,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan.
“As POST-certified first responders in sometimes remote areas, CPW officers are occasionally the first on the scene for life threatening emergencies. I am humbled to work with such brave and selfless people, who work so very hard and risk their lives to protect Coloradans.”