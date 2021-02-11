CPW hosting online hunting, fishing meeting

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting an online “Sportspersons’ Roundtable” for hunting, fishing and wildlife issues in Southwest Colorado.
The meeting is via Zoom at 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
Attending the meeting will be CPW staff who will present updates on the 2021 hunting season, terrestrial species, aquatic species and other issues that CPW is now facing.
To connect with the call, go to: https://zoom.us/join. Then enter the meeting ID 81468446639 and the passcode, 700654.
Those who don’t have internet access, can phone in at: 720-928-9299 and then enter the meeting ID 81468446639 and the passcode, 700654.
Contact Joe Lewandowski at 970-759-9590 or via email at joe.lewandowski@state.co.us with questions.
