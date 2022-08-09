CPW hosting presentations on Gunnison Basin wildlife movements and migrations

Through the use of GPS tracking data, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has gained valuable information about wildlife migrations. Biologist Kevin Blecha will host two presentations this month at Western Colorado University detailing some of the discoveries. (Wayne D. Lewis/CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist Kevin Blecha will host two upcoming public presentations regarding wildlife movements and migration corridors for the Gunnison Basin.

The presentation, titled “Great Wildlife Movements of the Gunnison Country,” is scheduled for Aug. 23 and then again on Aug. 27 at the University Center Theater at Western Colorado University. The talks will start just after 7 p.m. and will last approximately one hour.



