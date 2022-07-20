Sportspersons from across Colorado are invited to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southwest Region virtual caucus meeting with Regional Manager Cory Chick and staff to hear updates regarding angling, hunting and other topics within the region.
The meeting will be conducted virtually from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 25 on CPW’s Facebook page.
The caucus will feature Mia Anstine and Roger Cesario, who represent the CPW Southwest Region caucus as delegates to the statewide Sportsperson’s Roundtable.
Among the many topics, CPW Senior Aquatic Biologist John Alves will engage in a conversation regarding voluntary fishing closures.
Access and use of State Wildlife Areas will be discussed in a conversation led by Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta out of the Durango office.
Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond out of the Gunnison office will also present about a public survey being conducted to gauge hunter preference regarding the possibility of Game Management Unit 521 around Paonia moving to a limited archery season.
Other topics that will be discussed in the caucus include:
• Terrestrial update
• A roundtable discussion regarding hunter use of trail cameras on public lands
