CPW hosting women's Cast & Blast at Lone Cone

Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Montrose office will offer a Ladies Cast, Blast & Fling workshop July 28-30. (Submitted photo/CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host the Ladies Cast, Blast & Fling workshop for new hunters and fisherwomen July 28-30 at the Jim Olterman Lone Cone State Wildlife Area in Norwood. 

This program is for women brand new to hunting and fishing. Lessons will include the basics of archery, fly fishing, shotgun shooting and wildlife management. Participants will be expected to participate in all topics covered. Those not interested in learning and trying all lessons should not apply.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?