CPW hunts bear that bit a camper as he relaxed in a hammock; victim treated at hospital

Bite marks left by a bear near Trinidad, which bit a camper as he relaxed in a hammock Aug. 5. (Courtesy photo/CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that bit the arm of a man relaxing in a hammock late Saturday night at a campground in the Purgatoire River bottoms east of Interstate 25 in Trinidad.

CPW was notified of the bear attack after 10 p.m. and immediately began a search of the campground. Dogs were called in to initiate a hunt in the area.



