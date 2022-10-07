Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest lands near Meeker that show damage consistent with wolf depredation.

This is an active investigation and CPW is working closely with the livestock producer to collect additional evidence, including looking for scat and tracks in the area.



