CPW issues safety reminder after recent drownings

Many state parks and other locations have a life jacket-loan program. If you are on or in the water, wear a properly fitting life jacket. (Submitted photo/CPW)

Three recent drownings pushed the number of water recreation-related fatalities in Colorado to 36, including 34 confirmed recreation-related drownings, making 2022 the deadliest year ever across city, county and state rivers, lakes and reservoirs.

The record was set after a double drowning Sept. 9 at Dillon Reservoir and a third drowning Sept. 11 in the Corn Lake section of James M. Robb -Colorado River State Park.



