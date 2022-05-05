CPW launches pilot program to check for invasive mussels

Quagga mussels are a non-native mussel and considered a serious ANS threat for Colorado waters. Adult infestations harm aquatic ecosystems and fisheries by disrupting the food web and outcompeting native species. (Submitted/CPW)
With summer around the corner and boat ramps across Colorado opening for the season, CPW will begin a pilot aquatic nuisance species (ANS) check station program in the Northwest Region.
The pilot program for the 2022 boating season will be focused at the Loma Port of Entry on I-70, west of Grand Junction. Any vehicle with a motorized or trailered watercraft entering the state will be required to stop for an inspection on the following dates: May 15, July 23 and Sept. 5.
The purpose of this check station is to stop any vessel with the potential to transport invasive plants and animals from entering the state’s waters in order to mitigate negative impacts to natural resources and outdoor recreation. Watercraft found to have mud, plants, water or mussels during inspection will be subject to decontamination.
A decontamination station will be open for any vessel found with ANS.
CPW encourages boaters to plan ahead and ensure their watercraft are clean, drained, and dry prior to arrival at the station to help expedite the inspection process and minimize impacts to their travel.
“While many waters in our neighboring states are infested with zebra or quagga mussels, Colorado’s are not,” said CPW Invasive Species Program Manager Robert Walters. “Inspecting watercraft at ports of entry will help ensure Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs remain free of these highly destructive aquatic nuisance species.”
Aquatic Nuisance Species are non-native plants, animals, and pathogens that cause problems for natural resources and the human use of those resources, often resulting in social and economic harm.
In 2021, Colorado Legislature passed House Bill 21-1226 which authorized Colorado Parks and Wildlife to implement a pilot roadside watercraft inspection and decontamination program on select dates during the 2022 and 2023 boating seasons.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds boaters that boat inspections for aquatic nuisance species are mandatory in Colorado. Any motorboat and sailboat entering Colorado waters must have an ANS Stamp prior to launching. To learn more or purchase an ANS Stamp, visit cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/ISP-ANS.aspx
