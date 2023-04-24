CPW: Leave the babies alone; you are not helping

Fox kits are adorable — but they don't need your help. They need you to leave them alone, CPW says, as springtime brings more baby animals. (Submitted photo/CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is again reminding people not to disturb young wildlife; they do not need “rescued,” and you should not handle wildlife in any event.

Through the end of June, wildlife will become more visible in backyards, open spaces and on trails. Some young wildlife you may see include deer, elk, pronghorn, moose, rabbits, foxes, skunks, raccoons, bats and birds.



