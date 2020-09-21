Colorado Parks and Wildlife has lifted voluntary fishing closures on some Southwest Colorado rivers that were implemented in mid-August. Waters in the streams have cooled down and anglers can fish again throughout the day.
“We want to thank those who honored the voluntary closures,” said John Alves, senior aquatic biologist for CPW’s Southwest Region. “We know it’s tough to curtail fishing activity, but we also know that anglers know the importance of helping to sustain Colorado’s trout populations.”
CPW asked for the voluntary action because hot weather had caused the temperature of some streams to rise to 70 degrees or more.
The problem with the warm water was compounded by low flows in rivers and streams, many less than 50% of normal. Those circumstances caused degradation in water quality which causes severe stress on trout.
River and stream flows in Colorado remain well below normal.
CPW asks that anglers carry a thermometer to measure the temperature of the water. If the temperature is 70 degrees or more it’s time to stop fishing.
The rivers that were subject to the voluntary closures were:
• Animas River through Durango from the 32nd Street bridge downstream to Rivera Crossing bridge near Home Depot.
• Conejos River from Platoro Reservoir downstream to Broyles Bridge.
• Lake Fork of the Gunnison River from the 5th Street bridge in Lake City downstream to Blue Mesa Reservoir.
• San Juan River through Pagosa Springs from the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Colorado Highway 84 intersection downstream to the Apache Street Bridge.
• Tomichi Creek in Gunnison from Colorado Highway 114 downstream to the confluence with the Gunnison River.
• Rio Grande from Rio Grande Reservoir downstream to the town of Del Norte.
• South Fork of the Rio Grande from Big Meadows Reservoir downstream to the confluence with the Rio Grande below the town of South Fork.
