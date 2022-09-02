Special to the MDP
Voluntary afternoon fishing closures in place across the Southwest Region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife were lifted Thursday, Sept. 1.
Voluntary afternoon closures had previously been in place on the Animas River through Durango, Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir, San Juan River through Pagosa Springs and on Tomichi Creek through the Tomichi Creek State Wildlife Area near Gunnison.
Lower temperatures and the benefit of monsoon rains have improved conditions for fish in these streams. When flows are low and temperatures are high, fish are more stressed and anglers will find it difficult to safely release them after a catch.
“We would like to thank anglers across the region for respecting the voluntary closures during the hottest days of the summer when water temperatures surpassed 71 degrees and flows were low,” said CPW Senior Aquatic Biologist John Alves.
“Our aquatics team has reviewed the trend in flows and temperatures over the last couple of weeks. With the recent rains and cooler air temperatures observed, we have seen increased flows and temperatures declining below 71 degrees.”
Although the voluntary closures have been lifted, Alves noted that flows on the Dolores River below McPhee reservoir remain well below average. Anglers should use their best judgment while fishing the lower Dolores.
CPW thanks the public as well as commercial anglers for supporting the voluntary closures in the best interest of conserving fish and protecting the resource for future generations.
Anglers are reminded to check fishing conditions and find more information about closures on the CPW website.
