Colorado Parks and Wildlife placed GPS collars on two wolves in North Park, on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The male wolf 2101 was recaptured two years after his initial capture. The other wolf collared was male 2301, presumably one of six pups produced by female wolf 1084 and male wolf 2101 in 2021.



