CPW notifying hunters of mandatory chronic wasting disease testing

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending out notices to deer hunters who will be mandated to submit their takes for chronic wasting disease testing. (Wayne D. Lewis/CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has selected specific deer hunts for mandatory chronic wasting disease testing in 2022 to inform how and where to fight the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.

Beginning in early October, CPW will be sending letters to Colorado rifle season deer hunters who have been selected for mandatory CWD testing.



