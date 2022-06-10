CPW opens online draw for Lone Cone hunt

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened the online application for the hunting permit draw for Lone Mesa State Park. The drawing is open until July 7.
Lone Mesa State Park, a 11,760-acre property 23 miles north of Dolores, is open to the public only through a special use permit that allows for limited hunting during big game seasons.
The park, which ranges in elevation from 7,200 feet to a little more than 9,000 feet, provides excellent habitat for elk, deer and bear.
The application for the Special Use Permit is now available online and will close at 5 p.m. July 7. The drawing will be held at 5 p.m. July 8 at the Mancos State Park Visitor Center located at 2545 County Road N in Mancos.
Successful applicants will be notified, and unsuccessful hunters will be placed on a waiting list in the order of their draw number.
A valid hunting license for Game Management Unit 711 is required in addition to a Lone Mesa permit for access. For more information on the number of available permits as well as links to harvest statistics, go to the Lone Mesa State Park hunting page.
CPW offices can provide additional information on season structures and licensing. The Lone Mesa and Mancos State Park offices can be reached at 970-533-7065, and the CPW Durango area office can be reached at 970-247-0855.
