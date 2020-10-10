CPW opens wildlife rehab grant app period

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened an application period for wildlife rehabilitation grants.
The grants are offered by CPW to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts across the state. Grant amounts are for a minimum of $1,000 and are awarded with the goal of maximizing wildlife rehabilitation efforts in Colorado. All applications must be submitted by Nov. 4.
Since the grant program’s inception in 2018, 18 grants totaling more than $38,000 have been awarded to Colorado wildlife rehabilitation facilities. Funding has supported repairs to existing facilities, construction of new flight cages and enclosures, veterinary work, and medical and food supplies among other wildlife rehabilitation needs.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/cpwgrantwild to be redirected to the grants program page on the CPW website.
Eligibility:
• Applicants must be a wildlife rehabilitator currently licensed by CPW
• In general, grant funds can only be used for species authorized under the applicable wildlife rehabilitation license
• Per the authorizing statute, the minimum grant award is $1,000. Please note, the total estimated funding available for the 2020 round of funding is $16,000.
This grant program was created through House Bill 17-1250. This update to Colorado law replaced the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Cash Fund with the Colorado Nongame Conservation and Wildlife Restoration Cash Fund. Funding for the grants is primarily from the non-game tax check-off program, along with fines from non-game wildlife-based offenses and interest income. For the first $250,000 raised annually through the non-game check-off, 10 percent is allocated to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant program, which aims to provide funding specifically for wildlife rehabilitation centers.
A board established by HB 17-1250 reviews applications and sets funding recommendations. The board is comprised of seven members, each appointed by the CPW director, who serve staggered three-year terms. Board members serve at the pleasure of the director, and serve until a successor is appointed, but no longer than six years.
To facilitate wildlife rehabilitation in Colorado, CPW will expend funds in accordance with the recommendations of the board. Regular operational expenses and capital improvements are both eligible for funding. Rehabilitation of both game and non-game species is eligible; exotic species are not. Awardees must execute an agreement with CPW to receive a grant, and work done under the grant must be performed or managed by the grantee. Matching funds are not required, and applicants do not have to be a 501©(3) organization.
After funding decisions have been made, CPW will make information on grant recipients, award amounts and grant annual reports available on its website.
