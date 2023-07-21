CPW ranger saves 3 in midnight rescue on Arkansas River

Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Jeff Hammond, a river ranger with the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, paddled a raft across the Arkansas River to rescue stranded boaters who became lost in Browns Canyon when their boat flipped in Zoom Flume rapid. (Courtesy/Chaffee County Search and Rescue.)

It was nearly bedtime, after 10 p.m., when Jeff Hammond, a river ranger with Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, received a call for help from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office.

“They told me a boat with three people in it had flipped in Zoom Flume in Browns Canyon,” Hammond said. “They had made contact with one person and two were unaccounted for. All three were still in the canyon and needed to be rescued. So I quickly got back in uniform, grabbed my gear and jumped in my truck.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?