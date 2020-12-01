CPW: Register off-road vehicles online

You don’t need to travel to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife office to register your recreational vehicle. Just visit cpwshop.com.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging everyone to register online in order to maintain safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. Social distancing and reducing exposure to groups of people are the leading recommendations to keep us all safe. The more Coloradans can maintain social distance, the sooner the pandemic will end.
For those who have not registered on-line, CPW has dedicated a web page that explains all facets of the process. See the webpage and select “vessels and vehicles.”
Here are the registration dates and all allow a 45-day window to renew before expiration.
Boats: Jan. 1- Dec. 31
Off-highway vehicles: April 1- March 31
Snowmobiles: Oct. 1 – Sept. 30
If you have friends or family who don’t live in the state, remind them that they must have a Colorado OHV permit or a non-resident snowmobile permit. Colorado honors an out-of-state boat registration for 60 consecutive days.
Call 303-297-1192 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.