CPW reminds motorists to keep watchful eye for wildlife on roadways

As big game animals begin to migrate from wintering grounds to summer areas, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds motorists to be aware of wildlife on and near roadways.
“Spring migrations can result in motorists being surprised when animals are seen in places they haven’t been spotted regularly this winter,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla.
“Watch closely for animals with young ones in tow who may lag a few seconds behind the adults. Our vigilance will help them return safely to higher elevations where they will fawn or calve and then raise their young over the summer months.”
It is most common for collisions with wildlife to happen at dawn and dusk when visibility is low. During these times, it is especially important for drivers to remain vigilant in obeying speed limits and keeping both eyes on the road and its shoulders.
Region 5 of the Colorado Department of Transportation in Southwest Colorado recorded 2,171 reported roadkill collisions in 2021, which is the most in any region of the state. That figure does not include animals that may have been hit by motorists and either injured or later died of injuries away from roadways.
According to transportation studies, motor vehicle accidents involving wildlife rank as the third leading cause for crashes behind speeding and inattentive driving. These statistics include severe property damage, injuries and fatalities.
Sralla reminds drivers to not only watch for wildlife on highways but also on city streets.
“Deer move across our minor arterial roads all the time, and the best way to protect wildlife on the roads is to keep to the speed limit and keep our eyes up,” she said.
Tips
While some collisions may be unavoidable, motorists can reduce the likelihood of an accident by taking the following precautions:
• Slow down! Driving more slowly increases reaction time and reduces the chance of a collision.
• Stay alert while driving at dusk and dawn. This is when many of Colorado's wildlife are the most active and are likely to be crossing roadways.
• Scan ahead and watch for movement along roadsides. When driving at night, watch for shining eyes in headlights. Always look and be prepared for more than one animal.
• Obey traffic signs and watch for wildlife warning signs.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone