CPW’s newest Master Angler says … ‘Woof!’

Parker the Snow Dog accepts a Master Angler Award from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Courtesy photo/CPW)

World-renowned Parker the Snow Dog was recently issued a Master Angler Award by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. While the award is traditionally given to humans, Parker accepted the honor on behalf of his owner, Dustin Schaefer, and the many dogs that provide invaluable assistance while fishing.

CPW’s Master Angler Recognition Program is designed to recognize anglers for success in their sport, as well as to promote the conservation of fishery resources and quality trophy-sized sport fish. The program offers Master Angler award certificates and patches to anglers who catch fish of qualifying lengths.



