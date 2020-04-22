Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting applications for a two-year membership to the statewide Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable. The application period is open until May 12.
Responsibilities of members include:
Participating in a half- to full-day meeting twice a year. Meetings may be in-person or virtual. Travel to meetings is at the member’s expense.
Participating in occasional conference calls.
Sharing information and ideas with roundtable members and senior CPW staff on pressing issues.
Sharing your contact information on the CPW Roundtable webpage and being available to sportspersons around the state to share and discuss information pertinent to the roundtable.
The two-year term runs from August through July 2022.
Fill out the application available online and also linked from the CPW Sportsperson’s Roundtable webpage (cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Roundtable.aspx) by the deadline. A printed version is available upon request. CPW staff will make selections and notify you about whether or not you are selected. For more information about the process, please contact Jody Kennedy at (970) 281-7330 or jody.kennedy@state.co.us.
